Azerbaijani FM meets President Biden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has taken part in a reception organized by US President Joe Biden as part of the High-level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

As part of the reception, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister has met with US President Joe Biden, the Azerbaijani MFA said on its page on X (Twitter).

Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take part in discussions on Karabakh in the UN Security Council. The meeting will begin at 23:00 (GMT+4).