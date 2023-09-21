Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM meets President Biden

Politics Materials 21 September 2023 19:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM meets President Biden

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has taken part in a reception organized by US President Joe Biden as part of the High-level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

As part of the reception, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister has met with US President Joe Biden, the Azerbaijani MFA said on its page on X (Twitter).

Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take part in discussions on Karabakh in the UN Security Council. The meeting will begin at 23:00 (GMT+4).

Latest

Latest

Read more