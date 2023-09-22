BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The so-called emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the Karabakh issue has wrapped up just now. Remarkably, once again, France - the main supporter of Armenia in the West - initiated the meeting.

Even France, a traditional ally of Armenia, couldn't provide assistance on this occasion. The speech delivered by the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna at the UN meeting wasn't explicitly in favor of Armenia – it was exactly pro-Armenian. Nevertheless, the French side did not achieve its objective.

France, through President Emmanuel Macron in particular, despite its "sisterly bond" with Armenia, did not provide assistance to its allies. Moreover, this is not the first instance – in August this year, Armenia attempted to address the issue of the alleged "blockade" of Karabakh residents by Azerbaijan at the UN meeting. Furthermore, in December 2022, France made an effort to raise the issue of the so-called "Lachin corridor". In today's meeting, France once again brought up the topic of the "blockade". However, none of these attempts proved successful.

The discussions in the meeting highlighted that matters raised by Armenia are not appropriate for the Security Council's format; they are out of place there. Moreover, numerous conversations via phone between Armenian PM Pashinyan and Macron did not in any way alter the course of the situation. These issues ought to be dealt with on the ground, directly in the specific context, and could have been effectively addressed through bilateral negotiations without invoking the UN Security Council.