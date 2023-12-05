Azerbaijani FM talks hosting first meeting of Secretariat of Framework Convention for Protection of Caspian Sea Marine Environment in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. An agreement has been reached to hold the first meeting of a special expert group on preparation of draft documents on organization of activities of the Secretariat of the Framework Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea in Baku on December 18-19, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow.

Bayramov said this will create an opportunity for constructive dialogue and convergence of positions.

"I am confident that the successful work of the expert group will allow to start the process of placing the secretariat in Baku," he said.

