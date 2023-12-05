Int'l community should provide more support to restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - UK professor

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. The international community should show more interest in helping Azerbaijan restore its liberated territories, professor of International Relations at the University of St. Andrews in the UK Rick Fawn told Trend.

"Foreign aid should include demining, which we know is an extremely serious problem, as a huge number of mines have been found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. This should attract attention from both an economic and humanitarian point of view. Demining of all territories will be a long-term process," the professor noted.

He also emphasized that the reconstruction being carried out in Zangilan district is admirable.

"Azerbaijan has big plans. We hope that upon completion of the recovery and reconstruction work, new conditions will be created in the territories liberated from occupation for people who have been deprived of access to this region for decades," the professor added.

The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, state officials and representatives of international think tanks to Zangilan started on December 5.

They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges". The delegation includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.

