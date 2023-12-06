President Ilham Aliyev to participate in "Karabakh: back home after 30 years. Accomplishments and challenges" int'l conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. An international forum on the topic "Karabakh: back home after 30 years. Accomplishments and challenges" will take place at the ADA University, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is expected to speak and participate in the discussions at the event.

The forum will bring together over 60 leaders from think tanks, well-known experts, and political analysts hailing from various countries across the globe. In the course of open discussions, the participants will delve into the analysis of global and regional processes and events, fostering an exchange of opinions on pressing contemporary issues.