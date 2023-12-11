Azerbaijani FM briefs journalists and key think tanks in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with representatives of media and leading think tanks in Brussels, Trend reports, referring to the official page of the minister on social network X (Twitter).

The meeting covered Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, the post-conflict regional situation, issues connected to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, regional cooperation, and other matters.

On December 10, Bayramov vivisted Belgium to attend a conference of the Eastern Partnership member countries' foreign ministers.

The Minister will deliver a speech at an event in Brussels and attend bilateral discussions during his visit.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel