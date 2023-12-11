Azerbaijani, Greek FMs discuss bilateral cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. On December 11, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Republic Georgios Gerapetritis as part of participation in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece on bilateral and multilateral platforms, including future prospects, as well as the latest developments in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the Greek minister on his appointment to this post. It was emphasized with satisfaction that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Greece.

The importance of the further development of bilateral relations between the countries was noted, and the importance of developing relations in all areas, including political, economic, trade, energy, agricultural, tourism, humanitarian and other areas, and expanding cooperation in accordance with the interests of our peoples was emphasized at the meeting. It was said that mutual visits and expansion of contacts within various platforms are important from the point of view of strengthening the political dialogue between the two countries. The parties also noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable and strategic partner of Europe in the field of energy security, and emphasized the exceptional importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, as well as the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector. In this regard, there was expressed confidence that successful cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector would contribute to development and stability in the region and cover other areas of mutual interest.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his colleague in detail about the new realities that have arisen in the region in the post-conflict period, the factors that determined local anti-terrorism measures, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the agenda for the peace agreement, restoration and construction work carried out in liberated territories.

The parties also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.