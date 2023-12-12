Azerbaijani, Belgian FMs discuss bilateral agenda (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. On December 11, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Europe, Foreign Trade and Federal Institutes of Culture of Belgium Hadjа Labib within the framework of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the agenda of bilateral relations and the current situation in the region.

The importance of continuing high-level visits, economic cooperation and political consultations was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who presented information on the latest processes in the region, noted that there is wide potential for achieving real progress in the peace process after the cessation of the presence of Armenian armed forces in the territories of Azerbaijan as a result of the anti-terrorist measures carried out in the region in September this year. The minister informed the other side about recent steps that serve to establish peace and stability, as well as trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

