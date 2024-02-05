Azerbaijani Ombudsman acquaints with conditions created at polling stations in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. A series of awareness-raising events on "Ensuring the electoral rights of citizens" continues in Baku, Ganja, Sheki, Masalli, Guba, and Nakhchivan on the eve of the extraordinary presidential election under the joint organization of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) and the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to information, following the events, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva conducted observations in the territories liberated from occupation to analyze the general situation in connection with the electoral process, including ensuring the voting rights of citizens.

"In the course of observations at polling stations in Khankendi, Shusha, and Lachin, the Ombudsman familiarized with the process of preparation for the extraordinary presidential election, voter lists at the polling stations, inquired about the activities carried out to prepare for the election, the work done to ensure the right to vote. The Ombudswoman also held a meeting with citizens who had returned to their native lands and discussed the electoral process, rights, duties of voters, and other issues. To note, necessary conditions stipulated by the legislation have been created for the realization of the electoral rights of citizens living in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. It is gratifying that the presidential election of great importance in the life of Azerbaijan will be held for the first time on the whole territory of the country, including the lands liberated from occupation. Thus, 26 polling stations have been established in these territories to ensure the right to vote for persons involved in reconstruction and construction works, as well as those who have returned to their homes," the report says.

