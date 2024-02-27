Azerbaijani Ombudsperson prepares report for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The report of Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson on the protection of human rights in the country for 2023 has been prepared following Article 14 of the Constitutional Law of Azerbaijan "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson)", the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

No later than two months after the end of the reporting year, the Ombudsperson submits an annual report to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and delivers this report to the country's parliament.

"The annual report is also sent to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, and the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The report of the Commissioner for Human Rights has been submitted to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 27, 2024, in accordance with the procedure established by Constitutional Law and sent to the relevant state structures.

The report for 2023 presents the activities of the Ombudsperson in the field of restoring human rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution and international treaties violated by state and local self-government bodies and their officials; the results of legal literacy and research and analytical work; interaction with the public and institutions of civil society; and proposals and recommendations aimed at more effectively ensuring human rights and freedoms.

After the report is heard in the Parliament of Azerbaijan, it will be published in the press for the general public," the Ombudsman's Office explained.

To note, Sabina Aliyeva has been Azerbaijani Ombudsperson since 2019.

