Azerbaijan fixes "Regulation on information system of electronic water management" - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made amendments to the "Regulation on the information system of electronic water management" approved by a decree dated February 13, 2021, Trend reports on Friday.

The President signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the operator of the information system "Electronic water management" was changed. Thus, the "e-gov Development Center", subordinated to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been replaced by Innovations Center LLC.

