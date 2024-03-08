France, along its traditional neocolonialism policy, is pursuing a policy of open pressure and discrimination against Muslims - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. France, along its traditional neocolonialism policy, is pursuing a policy of open pressure and discrimination, staging various Islamophobic campaigns, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Legislative acts and political decisions that exclusively target Muslims, limiting their rights and freedoms, are often disguised as secularism. In this country, mosques, Muslim community centers and cemeteries are desecrated in one way or another, and Muslim citizens endure oppression," the head of state emphasized.