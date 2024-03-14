World's attention to be focused on Azerbaijan at COP29 - UK PM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The world's attention will be focused on Azerbaijan at COP29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change), UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a letter addressed to the XI Global Baku Forum participants, Trend reports.

"COP29 will focus on financial resources. We are ready to share our experience with Azerbaijan.

Today's meeting of the Global Baku Forum will discuss issues of joint security and stability. Azerbaijan is at the crossroads of its future. It would be good to see the countries of the South Caucasus in the world during the visit this November. The UK continues to change and expand for mutual prosperity. The UK will be by Azerbaijan's side for a successful COP29," the letter also says.

Meanwhile, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

To note, the Forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building sustainability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, address conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel