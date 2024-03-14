Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets enlarges its makeup - decree

Politics Materials 14 March 2024 15:31 (UTC +04:00)
Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets enlarges its makeup - decree

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The composition of the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been expanded, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the decree of President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the decree On Approval of the Provision on the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets and Composition of the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets.

According to the decree, the Deputy Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been included among the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets members.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more