Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets enlarges its makeup - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The composition of the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been expanded, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the decree of President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the decree On Approval of the Provision on the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets and Composition of the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets.

According to the decree, the Deputy Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been included among the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets members.

