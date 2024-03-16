Demand for Azerbaijan's energy resources continues to rise - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Demand for Azerbaijan's energy resources continues to rise, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze after the one-on-one meeting, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijani gas is being exported to several countries via Georgia,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

"In total, the number of countries receiving Azerbaijani gas has reached 8, and this is not the end. The number of these countries will increase in the near future. The demand for Azerbaijan's energy resources is increasing year by year and continues to grow," the head of state emphasized.