Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold meeting in Baku (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, who is on an official visit to the country held a meeting in Baku, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting underscored the high level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia across various domains, highlighting the positive momentum in economic collaboration and robust political dialogue. Both sides reaffirmed mutual support within international organizations.

Azerbaijan's significant role as a major investor in Georgia's economy and a key trading partner was acknowledged, with special emphasis placed on successful joint energy and transportation projects. Notably, the strategic significance of the Southern Gas Corridor was highlighted.

The sides expressed confidence that the green energy bridge to Europe, a collaborative effort between Azerbaijan and Georgia, will enhance energy security for numerous European nations. Transportation and transit emerged as crucial areas of cooperation.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line's importance was underscored, alongside joint initiatives to develop the Middle Corridor. Opportunities for enhanced cooperation stemming from the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation were also discussed, with expectations of increased trade volumes and economic benefits for all regional countries.

Cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres was praised for fostering closer ties between Azerbaijani and Georgian people, with untapped potential identified for expanding bilateral cooperation.

In light of these prospects, the joint intergovernmental commission, co-chaired by the prime ministers, was recognized as a vital platform. Prime Minister Ali Asadov proposed hosting the 10th anniversary session of the commission in Baku in the coming months and extended an invitation to Kobakhidze to visit Azerbaijan, which was warmly accepted.

The meeting delved into discussions on the future trajectory of bilateral relations across trade, economy, investment, transportation, energy, agriculture, humanitarian endeavors, information technology, and other mutually beneficial areas of interest.

