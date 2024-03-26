Every engagement of US with Azerbaijan and Armenia aimed at reaching durable peace - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Every engagement of the US with Azerbaijan and Armenia is aimed at reaching a durable peace, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on March 26, Trend reports.

"Our objectives in every engagement with the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan are to encourage them to work to bridge the differences between the two countries and reach a durable and lasting peace agreement," he said.

US State Department’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono travels to the South Caucasus frequently to discuss US support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace.

Bono speaks regularly with several key stakeholders in Armenia and Azerbaijan to support the peace process.

During his travel to the region earlier in March this year, he met with senior Azerbaijani officials to discuss efforts to achieve a durable peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meeting with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, discussions revolved around the current agenda and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, the ongoing regional situation, and various aspects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov underscored the challenges stemming from the meetings at the Munich Security Conference and in Berlin, Azerbaijan's expectations regarding the peace process, and the nation's stance on unresolved issues within the process. Emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan's dedication to the peace process.