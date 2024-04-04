Today, Non-Aligned Movement is a stronger organization - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan, which successfully chaired the Non-Aligned Movement for four years until January this year, has always felt the support of the Congo, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, Trend reports.

“The Congo has always supported our initiatives and, as a result, the institutional development of the Non-Aligned Movement was enabled during our presidency. The Parliamentary Network, the Youth and Women platforms were created during our presidency. Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is a stronger organization than it was before. I think it is in the interest of all of us to increase the role this organization plays on a global scale and in the processes going on in the world,” the head of state added.