UN sets up special working group to support Azerbaijan in COP29 process (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The UN has set up a special working group to support Azerbaijan in the COP29 process, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition Selwin Charles Hart said during a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Trend reports.

Additionally, noting that the delegation of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will soon visit Azerbaijan, Selwin Charles Hart said that our country's effective management of revenues from natural resources and spending them on socio-economic development is a successful example.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan, at the same time, sets a very important example by spending the revenues received from this sector on the green energy agenda. The guest once again expressed UN support for Azerbaijan in this process.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. The COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11 last year made this decision. Baku will become the world's center, receiving about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

At the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, the United Nations signed the Framework Convention on Climate Change as an agreement to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries sign the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

