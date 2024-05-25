Azerbaijani PM meets Italian prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with a delegation headed by Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of Cassation of Italy Luigi Salvato, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

At the meeting, both parties expressed their contentment with the progress of the friendly relations and strategic partnerships between Azerbaijan and Italy in various areas.

In addition, it was observed that effective collaboration between the prosecutor's offices of the two countries is conducted through bilateral channels as well as within international organizations.

The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed within the framework of the visit on the development of cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prosecutor General's Office of the Supreme Court of Cassation of the Italian Republic was emphasized.

Besides, the discussions covered the potential for further development of Azerbaijani-Italian relations in various areas such as trade, economics, and more.

The meeting was attended by General Prosecutor of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev.