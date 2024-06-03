Who stands behind provocation against Azerbaijan's SOCAR in Türkiye?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. In Istanbul, a group known as "A Thousand Youth for Palestine" attacked the SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) office building in Türkiye.

Members of the group, which has been running a months-long campaign on Turkish social media, spreading false accusations against Azerbaijan with claims like "SOCAR is selling oil to Israel!" gathered in front of the SOCAR office in Istanbul. They attempted to break the front door, and when unsuccessful, they splattered red paint on it. The police intervened and apprehended 10 individuals from the group.

This incident is not isolated but rather the culmination of a sustained campaign against Azerbaijan, particularly targeting SOCAR, orchestrated by certain groups in Türkiye over recent months. It's been revealed that the attack was premeditated and organized by entrenched Iranian-backed factions in Türkiye. These same groups have been actively spreading misinformation against Azerbaijan on Turkish social media platforms under the guise of "SOCAR is selling oil to Israel!" slogan.

The indisputable fact remains: SOCAR does not engage in selling oil to Israel.

SOCAR sells Azerbaijani oil to buyers, typically trading companies, in the global oil market. Generally, oil companies sell their products to trading entities, and they do not have control over where these traders sell the oil.

It's evident that the aim of this misinformation, as part of a nefarious plot against Azerbaijan, is to target SOCAR deliberately, tarnish the longstanding friendship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and undermine Azerbaijan's reputation in the public opinion of Türkiye.

Until 2024, SOCAR has made its most substantial investments in Türkiye, totaling $18.3 billion over 15 years. Consequently, SOCAR stands as the largest foreign direct investor in the country.

The absurdity of attacks on a company of such economic significance in Türkiye, not only by political factions but even by the most fringe movements or groups, is apparent. However, with the involvement of pro-Iranian elements in the country, the situation takes on a different complexion.

There are evident efforts to undermine the closer relations, enduring unity, and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, particularly aiming to portray our country as "anti-Muslim." Despite appearing simplistic at first glance, the cunning of the clandestine orchestrators behind these actions is palpable.

Among the participants who gathered for a rally outside the SOCAR office in Istanbul was a reporter who is a French citizen. The representative from the French media arrived prior to the demonstration by the pro-Iranian group "A Thousand Youth for Palestine," indicating prior knowledge of the events to unfold.

A noteworthy scenario unfolded: a pro-Iranian group planned a rally against SOCAR, with announcements circulating on social media platforms well in advance, stating that the rally would occur on May 31 at 15:00 local time.

On the surface, the presence of the reporters may seem innocuous; having come across the information on the group's social media profiles, he proceeded to the location of the rally. However, what's significant is that the rally commenced much earlier than the announced time, and the French reporter accompanied the group leaders to the site of the action. Subsequently, there was a live broadcast from the scene and postings on social media, all aimed at portraying the existence of widespread "protests" and animosity toward Azerbaijani-Israeli relations in Türkiye.

The implementation of this orchestrated action, part of France's hybrid war against Azerbaijan, by a pro-Iranian group in Türkiye, underscores how radicalism, intolerance, and ethnic and religious hatred are manipulated for geopolitical ends by Paris.

Regarding Azerbaijan's comprehensive partnership with Israel, our nation's ties with other countries are primarily founded on our national interests. Azerbaijan has consistently emphasized that its cooperation with any nation is not aimed at antagonizing third parties.

Regrettably, there are still individuals who fail to grasp why Azerbaijan rejects threats, blackmail, and staged actions like the recent incident in Istanbul.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel