Azerbaijan questions Armenia’s commitment to peace process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The position of the Prime Minister of Armenia reiterated on 26 May 2025 during the Yerevan Dialogue, demonstrating that Armenia is not willing to amend the Constitution to drop the territorial claims and to overcome existing challenges in the peace process, raises questions about the commitment of Armenia to peace, said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

"Moreover, overlooking the calls for the formal dissolution of the Minsk Group, tying it to a peace agreement, also raise questions why Armenia by all means tries to preserve this outdated mechanism that no longer serve the region’s realities. Azerbaijan has rightfully called for the Minsk Group's disbandment, as the conflict it was meant to address has been resolved. Delaying this step only fuels suspicion of Armenia’s intentions.

Considering that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from Armenia’s 30-year-long occupation, the position that the dissolution of the Minsk Group is aimed at “closing the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in the territory of Azerbaijan and moving it to the sovereign territory of Armenia” is purely manipulative. With such a position, Armenia indicates that the conflict has not ended, thus, the Minsk Group needs to remain intact.

The Western Azerbaijan narrative of the Prime Minister of Armenia is a distortion of facts and open disregard of the inalienable rights of Azerbaijanis who once comprised almost the majority of Armenia’s population. The references about the Western Azerbaijan Community should not be considered as territorial ambitions. The question of Western Azerbaijan is a topic of human rights, one that aims to serve a peaceful, secure, and dignified return of the Azerbaijani people subjected to ethnic cleansing by Armenia.

Regarding opening up the communication routes, Azerbaijan’s position for unimpeded transit aligns with regional cooperation and economic integration, and by no means could be considered a disrespect of Armenia’s sovereignty. Armenia’s resistance, proposing complex transit routes, stalls progress and contradicts the statements of the importance of regional cooperation.

For lasting peace, Armenia must amend its Constitution to remove territorial claims and support the Minsk Group’s dissolution without preconditions. Azerbaijan’s conditions are not obstacles but legitimate steps to ensure regional peace and stability," the statement reads.