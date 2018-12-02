“Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation one of world’s strongest federations”

2 December 2018 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is one of the strongest federations in the world, Rakan Abdullah Alfeheide, managing director of the Gymnastics Federation of Saudi Arabia, told Trend on the sidelines of the 82nd FIG Congress held in Baku Dec. 2.

"At the Congress, qualifications systems, judges' courses and other topics important for the future of gymnastics are discussed," Alfehide said, adding that parkour [overcoming obstacles] is planned to be included in the list of gymnastic disciplines in 2021.

Alfehide pointed out that sport competitions have been successfully held in Baku in recent years.

"We were in Baku earlier, in March 2018, during the World Cup in artistic gymnastics. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organized a tremendous competition. Also, Islamic Games of 2017 were held in Baku. I am sure that Azerbaijan can hold much more events with great success,” he said.

