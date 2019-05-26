Russian gold medalist talks on positive atmosphere at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships

26 May 2019 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Russian gymnast Anton Kolobov is very glad and happy that he has won the gold medal at the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku.

"It was difficult both physically and morally, but I managed,” Kolobov, who ranked first in the men's individual program among juniors, told Trend. “The atmosphere is positive during the competitions. The audience greatly supports."

The gymnast also stressed that during the visit he managed to walk around Baku.

"I really liked Baku, Old City and Seaside Boulevard," he added.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

