On second day of EYOF Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold, three silver and one bronze medals

23 July 2019 09:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

At the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival “EYOF Baku 2019” the winners of wrestling competitions in 11 weight categories were determined, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani wrestlers, who won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals on the first day of the festival, on the second day of the competition won two gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

Azerbaijani wrestler of Greco-Roman style Gurban Gurbanov (48 kg) inscribed the third gold medal in the asset of Azerbaijan. In the fight for first place, he defeated Georgian Khvicha Abuladze.

Another wrestler of Greco-Roman style Hasrat Jafarov (60 kg) also won gold medal. In the final he defeated Russian Magomed Gigiyev.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Sabir Jafarov lost in the final to Russian Fedor Baltuev and won the silver medal.

Another freestyle wrestler Mirjavad Nabiyev (48 kg) in the fight for bronze medal defeated Swiss Tomas Fisher.

In the woman wrestlers competitions Gultekin Shirinova (46 kg) lost in the final to Romanian Georgiana-Lavini Antuka and won the silver medal.

Another woman wrestler Marziya Sadigova (61 kg) won the silver medal. She lost in the final fight to the Italian Aurora Russo.

On the first day of the festival Azerbaijani wrestlers Murad Hagverdiyev (45 kg) won the gold medal, while Abulfaz Nasirov (55 kg) - the silver medal. Among the Greco-Roman wrestling athletes, Farid Sadikhli (45 kg) won the gold medal while Nihat Mammadli (55 kg) - the bronze medal.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

