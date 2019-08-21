Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

21 August 2019 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

The Arabgadim-Goydere highway is being reconstructed in Azerbaijan’s Gobustan district, the Azerbaijani State Highway Agency told Trend on Aug. 21.

The highway, beginning from the 88th kilometer of the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway, belongs to the fourth technical category.

The total length of the highway is 13 kilometers. The work was carried out to expand the highway from 6-7 meters to 10 meters within the project to ensure compliance with the construction standards. These operations cover an area of ​​over 130,000 square meters.

The road base is under construction. Afterwards, the highway will be covered with two layers of asphalt concrete 12 centimeters thick on a ​​78,000-square meter-area.

Six new drainage pipes of various diameters are planned to be installed within the project. The road signs, information boards, mileage indicators are also planned to be installed to ensure safe movement.

The highway reconstruction will ensure comfortable movement of the population, improve transport routes between two settlements with a total population of about 2,000 people and the district center. This will also serve to develop the economy and agriculture in the district.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
  • Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Related news
Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 21:00
Hybrid maize seed production launched in Azerbaijan
Business 20:48
Azerbaijan’s Azertutun company raises purchase prices for farmers’ tobacco leaves
Business 20:48
Azerbaijani company discloses timeframe for road construction in Europe
Economy 20:48
Raiffeisen Bank to ensure foreign investors’ access to Azerbaijan's securities market
Business 20:42
Raiffeisen Bank to support delivery of agricultural machines to Azerbaijan
Business 20:33
Latest
Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 21:00
Iran's Saipa Car Manufacturing Company eyes to produce over 50,000 cars
Economy 20:52
Khamenei: Easy income obtained from crude oil export - big problem for Iran
Oil&Gas 20:51
Hybrid maize seed production launched in Azerbaijan
Business 20:48
Azerbaijan’s Azertutun company raises purchase prices for farmers’ tobacco leaves
Business 20:48
Azerbaijani company discloses timeframe for road construction in Europe
Economy 20:48
Georgia, US starting negotiations on direct flights
Tourism 20:44
Raiffeisen Bank to ensure foreign investors’ access to Azerbaijan's securities market
Business 20:42
Raiffeisen Bank to support delivery of agricultural machines to Azerbaijan
Business 20:33