Azerbaijani minister talks on rules for obtaining unemployment insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

To receive the unemployment insurance, a citizen must not leave work by his own decision - this is the general principle of insurance, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 13.

The minister said that if a citizen lost his job due to staff reduction or for another reason beyond his control, the person will be able to get unemployment insurance by registering at the appropriate employment agency.

“Insurance is assigned for six months to a person who lost the job,” Babayev said.

"This period can be extended for three more months,” the minister said. “The average amount of insurance payments exceeds 300 manat ($176.5). The main problem is that in many cases a person is dismissed upon his own application or is not registered at employment centers to obtain unemployment status. Some 201,000 people have been registered at the employment centers, only 70,000 of them were unemployed while the rest are in the job seeker category.”

Babayev added that the changes regarding unemployment insurance will be submitted to the parliament in further years.

