Azerbaijan to set up food safety stations near border checkpoints

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan will set up food safety stations near border checkpoints by late 2020, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency.

The remark was made during the meetings of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency delegation led by the agency’s deputy head Rufat Rustamzade with heads of food and veterinary services of Lithuania and Latvia,

The meeting was also attended by representatives of Azerbaijan’s embassies in these countries.

Rustamzade briefed about the agency’s operation, the measures taken in recent years in the food safety sphere in the country.

“Food safety stations will be created in Azerbaijan near the border checkpoints and the Food Safety Agency will apply the international experience in this sphere,” he said.

The meeting participants exchanged views on creating such stations, as well as prospects for future cooperation in this sphere.

During the visit to Latvia and Lithuania, the Azerbaijani delegation also got acquainted with the border checkpoints of these countries.