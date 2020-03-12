Azerbaijan prolongs restrictions on joint border with Iran - Operational Headquarters (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 17:25)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 12
Trend:
Azerbaijan has prolonged the border restrictions with Iran, Trend reports with reference to Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
While considering WHO recommendations and the experience of other countries, the term of the decision to temporarily close the state border between Azerbaijan and Iran in connection with the risk of spreading of coronavirus adopted on February 29 has been extended for another two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus in Azerbaijan.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been attaching special importance to transport infrastructure, we practically went along parallel course by modernizing this infrastructure
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan suspends visa processing via ASAN Visa due to threat of coronavirus