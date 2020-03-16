Ministry of Emergency Situations: Thousands of people entering Azerbaijan examined for coronavirus (update 2)

Society 16 March 2020 11:05 (UTC+04:00)
Details added (first version published on 09:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Thousands of people entering Azerbaijan have been examined for coronavirus, Trend reports referring to the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the ministry, as of March 15, the ministry's professional medical team conducted an examination of 2,183 people at the Astara and Bilasuvar border checkpoints, including 670 citizens of Azerbaijan, 336 - Russia, 1,168 - Iran, 3 - of Georgia and Belarus each, and one - of Turkey, Pakistan and Germany each. Of these people, 1,182 were examined at the first checkpoint, and 1,001 at the second unit.

"Suspicious symptoms were identified only in 27 people, 18 of which - at the Astara border checkpoint, and 9 - at the Bilasuvar border checkpoint. They were sent to the appropriate local hospitals for a detailed examination. Currently, 73 people are temporarily quarantined in Bilasuvar district; they have not revealed any suspicious symptoms, and no negative tendencies are observed in their well-being. Twenty-two people in the Astara district and 15 people in the Bilasuvar district voluntarily remain in temporary quarantine in specially designated local hospital," said in a statement.

All conditions for staying are created at reception points including provision with food and hygiene products, tent heating and others. Hygiene requirements are fully met, said the ministry.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani government, the Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to work in special regime at border crossing points with Iran in the territories of Astara and Bilasuvar districts.

