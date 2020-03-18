Baku-Ganja train route temporarily suspended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Trend:

Baku-Ganja high-speed railway route has been temporarily suspended, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC on March 18.

The company noted that the suspension is to last from March 19 through March 29, 2020.

In addition, railway traffic of trains departing from Baku has been suspended from March 19 through March 29, 2020, and traffic of trains arriving in Baku suspended from March 20 through March 30, 2020 for the following routes:

- Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger train (up to Boyuk-Kesik)

- Baku-Boyuk-Kesik–Baku passenger train

- Baku-Kocharli-Balaken–Baku passenger train

- Baku-Astara-Horadiz–Baku passenger train

- Baku-Yalama-Baku electric train

- Baku-Shirvan-Hajigabul-Baku electric train

When returning tickets for these trains, the fare’s full amount will be returned to passengers.

Internal traffic of all trains departing from Baku on March 18 will be in accordance with the usual schedule.