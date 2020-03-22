Nar donated half a million AZN to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

Society 22 March 2020 16:16 (UTC+04:00)
Nar donated half a million AZN to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

Bakı. Trend:

The mobile operator Nar donated half a million AZN to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus joining the call by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev. The Fund aims to stem the spread of coronavirus and provide financial assistance to measures being implemented in order to prevent the spread of the infection in Azerbaijan.

Supporting the actions to fight the spread of global pandemics, Nar provided free mobile communication to medical staff fighting coronavirus and to the patients under medical supervision, so that they stay in touch with their friends and families. Together with TABIB, Nar payment cards of 50 AZN were distributed in the medical centers and quarantine hospitals.

Nar has taken further important steps to support coronavirus prevention activities. As such, Nar customers can call 1542 TABIB hotline for free and get effective customer care via “Nar+” app and official social media channels of the mobile operator, while staying at home. Meanwhile, customers can take advantage of the hotline 777 Customer Care which serves 24/7 in an enhanced mode.

Nar calls everyone to follow and support the instructions by Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers and mobilize all efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8700 base stations, covering 93 % of the country’s territory (except for the occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.

Nar donated half a million AZN to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus - Gallery Image
Nar donated half a million AZN to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Italy further tightens lockdown rules, closing all non-essential businesses
Italy further tightens lockdown rules, closing all non-essential businesses
Azerbaijan reduces apple exports
Azerbaijan reduces apple exports
Kazakhstan's entrepreneurs to be exempt from paying some taxes
Kazakhstan's entrepreneurs to be exempt from paying some taxes
Loading Bars
Latest
Nar donated half a million AZN to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus Society 16:16
Malaysia reports 123 new coronavirus cases, total at 1,306 Other News 15:36
Ambassador: 123 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Hungary Politics 14:36
Aeroflot suspends flights to 7 more countries over coronavirus Russia 13:17
Coronavirus cases keep on rising in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:39
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry donates 215,000 manat to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus Politics 11:50
U.S. Vice President Pence tests negative for coronavirus US 11:02
Gaza reports first two COVID-19 cases World 10:05
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:38
Cargo transportation via road transport revenue up in Azerbaijan Transport 09:23
China central bank official calls for stepped-up global policy coordination Finance 08:57
Singapore to ban on all short-term visitors in new virus measures Other News 08:33
Australia adds $38 billion in stimulus, considers 'draconian' steps to curb coronavirus Other News 07:48
Ghana records first COVID-19 death Other News 07:10
20 separatists killed in military offensive in Cameroon's troubled Anglophone region Other News 06:43
1 dead, 4 injured as violent protest breaks out in Sri Lankan prison Other News 05:55
Italy further tightens lockdown rules, closing all non-essential businesses Business 05:19
France's Macron threatened UK entry ban without more stringent measures Europe 04:37
Delhi Metro to provide restricted rail services to avoid crowding amid COVID-19 outbreak Other News 03:55
The Netherlands' coronavirus deaths rise to 136 Europe 03:20
Kyrgyzstan declares state of emergency as 14 COVID-19 cases confirmed Kyrgyzstan 02:35
Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world World 01:53
North Korea says Trump wrote Kim, offered coronavirus cooperation Other News 00:54
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,825 Europe 21 March 23:57
Qatar shuts parks and public beaches over coronavirus Arab World 21 March 23:01
Georgia confirms new case of coronavirus Georgia 21 March 21:29
296 more Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Moscow, Istanbul Economy 21 March 20:40
Public catering enterprises in Azerbaijan to serve in new mode Politics 21 March 20:33
President Ilham Aliyev donates his annual salary to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus Politics 21 March 20:14
U.S. airstrikes kill 15 al-Shabab militants in Somalia US 21 March 19:29
Nine more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 21 March 18:47
COVID-19 death toll in Malaysia rises to 8, 153 new cases reported Other News 21 March 18:23
Turkey expands flight ban to 46 more countries over virus Turkey 21 March 17:33
Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers holds another meeting to discuss fight against coronavirus Politics 21 March 16:39
US, Canada temporarily close border for non-essential travel US 21 March 16:04
Georgia declares national emergency until April 21 Georgia 21 March 15:09
German coronavirus cases rise by 2,705 to 16,662 Europe 21 March 14:34
Azerbaijan reduces apple exports Business 21 March 14:00
Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,556 in Iran Society 21 March 13:59
Kazakhstan's entrepreneurs to be exempt from paying some taxes Business 21 March 13:43
Thailand to close malls as coronavirus cases jump Other News 21 March 13:17
“Azercell Telecom” LLC transfers 2 million manats to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus. Society 21 March 13:00
Azerbaijan’s hazelnut processing factory reveals plans for 2020 Business 21 March 12:26
Azerbaijani enterprise to develop new line of alcohol products Business 21 March 12:18
Azerbaijan’s gas exports significantly rise in value Business 21 March 12:17
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey significantly up Turkey 21 March 11:46
Georgia confirms three new cases of novel coronavirus Georgia 21 March 11:15
Motor gasoline output up in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 21 March 11:10
Iran releases French academic Roland Marchal: French presidency official Politics 21 March 11:07
Azerbaijan increasing computer production ICT 21 March 10:54
Georgian Poti port continues to handle cargo despite coronavirus Transport 21 March 10:44
Domestic Producer Price Index decreases in Georgia Business 21 March 10:24
Georgia says its financial sector prepared for challenges caused by coronavirus Finance 21 March 10:23
European Commission continues strong support to Georgian economy, job creation Georgia 21 March 10:21
Georgia increases export of flours, meals and pellets to Turkey Business 21 March 10:01
Qatar Airways temporarily suspends operation in Georgian aviation market due to coronavirus Georgia 21 March 10:00
Georgia cuts knitwear exports to Turkey Business 21 March 09:53
Georgia's ferro-alloys export to Turkey up Business 21 March 09:53
Georgia increases import of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles from Turkey Business 21 March 09:50
Georgia increases oil and oil products' import from Turkey Business 21 March 09:49
Kazakhstan looks to develop its own instant payment system ICT 21 March 09:35
Colombia to hold 19-day quarantine to fight coronavirus Other News 21 March 09:35
Turkey decreases export of electrical goods to China Turkey 21 March 09:34
Iran's IDRO to facilitate mask and sanitizer production Business 21 March 09:31
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 March 09:24
Three scenarios for coronavirus impact on world economy Business 21 March 09:10
Over 24,000 people contract novel coronavirus worldwide in past day — WHO Other News 21 March 09:01
S. Korea reports 147 new virus cases, total now at 8,799 Other News 21 March 08:48
Pence's staffer tests positive for coronavirus US 21 March 07:48
5.7-magnitude quake hits 13km SSE of Paramythia, Greece Europe 21 March 07:00
IMF sees severe impact from pandemic on global economy, but crisis temporary World 21 March 06:16
Brent crude oil price down by over 5% to below $27 per barrel Oil&Gas 21 March 05:42
Washington D.C. mayor extends social distancing period till April 27 US 21 March 04:49
Iraq reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths Arab World 21 March 03:14
DPRK fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea Other News 21 March 02:13
Brazil declares COVID-19 state of emergency as Bolsonaro approval slips World 20 March 23:35
Thailand reports 50 new cases of COVID-19, raising total cases to 322 Other News 20 March 22:40
A number of government agencies in Azerbaijan to get paid leave for a month Society 20 March 21:54
Coronavirus deaths in Italy overtake China as economic damage mounts World 20 March 21:18
EBRD talks its main activities in Azerbaijan Business 20 March 21:05
Nepal announces ban on incoming international flights World 20 March 20:00
Belgium coronavirus deathtoll rises to 37 Europe 20 March 19:26
Coronavirus death toll hits 1,433 in Iran Iran 20 March 18:44
Georgia, Belarus temporarily suspend air transportation Georgia 20 March 17:53
Georgia sees increase in GDP Business 20 March 17:47
Producer Price Index for Industrial Products decreases in Georgia Business 20 March 17:47
Bank details of Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus revealed Society 20 March 17:40
Share of domestic exports up in Georgia Business 20 March 16:06
Coronavirus puts downward pressure on European gas demand Oil&Gas 20 March 15:54
Zurich to hold One Belt, One Road forum Economy 20 March 15:44
TAP making its best efforts to continue with pipeline delivery amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 20 March 15:22
Georgia closes all malls due to coronavirus Georgia 20 March 15:13
Georgia to totally close air transportation due to coronavirus Georgia 20 March 15:12
Azerbaijan’s ruling party donates 200,000 manat to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus Politics 20 March 14:43
Azerbaijani MFA removes Iranian citizen’s name from black list Politics 20 March 14:25
Equinor expects coronavirus to impact its business for a long time Oil&Gas 20 March 13:45
Azerbaijan prolongs holidays in educational institutions Politics 20 March 13:42
TAP’s Italian shareholder forecasts increase in investments in 2019-2023 Oil&Gas 20 March 13:15
Snam increases gas injection into Italian network Oil&Gas 20 March 13:09
Snam’s total revenues up in 2019 Oil&Gas 20 March 13:08
All news