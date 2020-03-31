Azerbaijan’s chief infectiologist talks non-compliance with quarantine (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:51)

Non-compliance with quarantine measures in Azerbaijan may lead to the same situation as in developed countries, Azerbaijan's chief infectiologist Jalal Isayev told Trend on March 31.

Isayev in his appeal to the country citizens asked them to take into account severeness of the coronavirus threat and comply with quarantine measures.

The chief infectiologist added that the infection cases in the most developed countries of the world - the US, Italy, Spain, UK, are rapidly increasing.

"It has come to the point that artificial respiration devices in reanimation chambers of European clinics don't work. Elderly people are disconnected from the devices and instead young people are connected to them. Such cases have already been recorded in Europe, and Azerbaijani citizens should take this into account," chief infectiologist said.

Isayev stressed that the incidence rate is low thanks to the quarantine measures being carried out in Azerbaijan.

“But Azerbaijan is not safe from the spread of this virus,” the chief infectiologist added.

"If citizens do not comply with the recommendations, quarantine measures, if they think that nothing will happen, Azerbaijan will face the same situation,” Isayev said. “Therefore, everyone must strictly observe the quarantine measures, recommendations and prohibitions. These measures are carried out not only by Azerbaijan, but also by other countries upon the WHO’s recommendation."

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 39,000. Over 803,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 182,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.