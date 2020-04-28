Azerbaijan's State Migration Service changes procedure for providing services to foreigners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

Following the decision of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers on softening some of the restrictions imposed within the special quarantine regime in the country since April 27, the State Migration Service made changes in the organization of work on providing services to foreigners, the state service told Trend.

Since April 27, 2020, appeals in connection with the registration of foreigners and stateless persons at the place of stay, obtaining permits for temporary and permanent residence, for work, and establishing the person’s citizenship of Azerbaijan will be accepted at the ASAN Service centers. In this case, the reception of foreigners in the centers of the ASAN Service will be carried out by pre-booking the line through the mobile application ASAN Service, the website https://asan.gov.az/en and Call Center 108.

When receiving ready-made certificates (permits), if not sent electronically, it is necessary to provide documents subject to notarization, and relevant medical certificates. Permit certificates can be obtained at the Baku Regional Migration Department, in other regions - in the regional migration departments. Persons wishing to obtain credentials at the respective ASAN Service centers can contact the service’s Call Center (012) 919.

Foreigners whose term of temporary stay in the country was extended during the quarantine regime need not apply to the reception departments. These persons can obtain a decision on this via service’s website (https://eservice.migration.gov.az/public/application-track). Having paid the state fee electronically through the Government Payment Portal, Asan Pay system and ExpressPay terminals, these individuals will be able to legally remain in the country.

Appeals in connection with the reception, restoration and termination of Azerbaijani citizenship will be accepted in the regional migration departments.

The reception of foreigners at the Baku Regional Migration Department will be carried out by pre-booking the online queue, via the MigAZ mobile application or the service’s website (https://onlinequeue.migration.gov.az/), while in other regional migration departments they will be received individually.

Since April 27, the foreigners’ appeals regarding violation of migration rules to the state service will also be accepted.

It is possible to contact the State Migration Service electronically in order to take advantage from the provided services. It is recommended to personally contact the reception departments in case of special need.

Additional information can be obtained via the website https://www.migration.gov.az/, the service’s Facebook and Twitter pages, or by calling the Call Center (012) 919.