Azerbaijan discloses allowed spheres during strict quarantine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19
Trend:
The activity of a number of spheres will be restricted in connection with strict special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja cities, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron districts from 00:00 June 21 through 06:00 July 5, Trend reports on June 19 referring to a resolution of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
In accordance with the decree, the activity of the following spheres is allowed during the tough quarantine regime:
1. health and social services:
1.1. research and laboratory services;
1.2. hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities;
1.3. veterinary services;
1.4. production of medical equipment, medicines and medical devices;
1.5. social services;
1.6. services for the care of people with physical, mental and other disorders, as well as those in need of special care.
2. Infrastructure:
2.1. utilities (water and sewage, gas, heating, electricity distribution);
2.2. production and supply of electricity;
2.3. land reclamation and water management;
2.4. telecommunications and communication services.
3. Transport and logistics:
3.1. cargo transportation by planes, ships, trains and vehicles;
3.2. services related to the railway, shipping, ports and roads;
3.3. logistic services;
3.4. public transport and taxi services.