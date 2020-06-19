Azerbaijan discloses allowed spheres during strict quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

The activity of a number of spheres will be restricted in connection with strict special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja cities, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron districts from 00:00 June 21 through 06:00 July 5, Trend reports on June 19 referring to a resolution of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

In accordance with the decree, the activity of the following spheres is allowed during the tough quarantine regime:

1. health and social services:

1.1. research and laboratory services;

1.2. hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities;

1.3. veterinary services;

1.4. production of medical equipment, medicines and medical devices;

1.5. social services;

1.6. services for the care of people with physical, mental and other disorders, as well as those in need of special care.

2. Infrastructure:

2.1. utilities (water and sewage, gas, heating, electricity distribution);

2.2. production and supply of electricity;

2.3. land reclamation and water management;

2.4. telecommunications and communication services.

3. Transport and logistics:

3.1. cargo transportation by planes, ships, trains and vehicles;

3.2. services related to the railway, shipping, ports and roads;

3.3. logistic services;

3.4. public transport and taxi services.