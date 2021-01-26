All tobacco products may be included in list of excisable goods in Azerbaijan

Society 26 January 2021 15:27 (UTC+04:00)
All tobacco products may be included in list of excisable goods in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

It is proposed to add all tobacco products to the list of excisable goods in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan. 26.

In this regard, an amendment is planned to be made to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the proposed amendment, it is planned to increase the rates of excise taxes on both the production and import of tobacco products, as well as the inclusion of pipe tobacco, tobacco and tobacco products intended for smoking, chewing, absorption, sniffing, all types of hookahs into the list of excisable goods.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan reveals volume of electricity generation from renewable energy sources in 2020
Azerbaijan reveals volume of electricity generation from renewable energy sources in 2020
French engineering company involved in replacing Uzbekistan’s standards in electricity field
French engineering company involved in replacing Uzbekistan’s standards in electricity field
Company of Turkmenistan’s SC announces volume of oil produced last year
Company of Turkmenistan’s SC announces volume of oil produced last year
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran and Russia sign memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity ICT 16:22
Azerbaijan reveals volume of electricity generation from renewable energy sources in 2020 Oil&Gas 16:21
Russia and Iran open to discuss Karabakh issue Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:20
Number of bank accounts in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan increased in 2020 Finance 16:20
Microsoft earnings in spotlight for signs of business recovery, Xbox growth Europe 16:17
French engineering company involved in replacing Uzbekistan’s standards in electricity field Oil&Gas 16:16
UNDP implements new grant program in Georgia Business 16:16
Azerbaijan's former minister of transport appointed to new position - Decree Politics 16:16
Company of Turkmenistan’s SC announces volume of oil produced last year Oil&Gas 16:15
Iran's South Pars gas production increases Business 16:15
Johnson & Johnson promises vaccine data "soon" US 16:13
Azerbaijan discloses number of servicemen of engineering troops martyred in second Karabakh war Society 16:11
Kazakhstan to continue work on fishing industry development Business 16:11
Iran plans to use domestic ship building capacities Transport 16:10
Iranian minister suggests parliament merge Energy and Oil Ministries into one Oil&Gas 16:10
Azerbaijani delegation to participate in Iran Plast exhibition in Tehran Business 16:10
Clearing of mines, unexploded ordnance continuing in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VİDEO) Society 16:10
Iran's Rouhani opposes any changes to budget bill Business 16:10
"Great Responsibility" At Republic Day Parade: Bangladesh Contingent Chief Other News 16:00
Direct air routes between Cambodia, India on the cards Other News 15:52
`Vaccine Maitri' helps strengthen bilateral ties with Myanmar, says Indian envoy Other News 15:49
COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac plans five million share sale Europe 15:42
EU exec to propose vaccine export registration by end of week Europe 15:41
Azerbaijani ministry talks on nanotechnological innovations ICT 15:32
Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran being held Politics 15:30
Rates for some excisable goods increasing in Azerbaijan Society 15:28
All tobacco products may be included in list of excisable goods in Azerbaijan Society 15:27
Tax exemptions on wheat imports, sales may be extended in Azerbaijan Economy 15:27
Colonel talks restored and built roads in liberated lands of Azerbaijan Economy 15:22
FIG cancels holding Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku Society 15:20
Thousands of hectares of cultivatable lands demined in Azerbaijan's liberated districts Society 15:20
Azerbaijani banks buy more foreign currency at CBA's auction Finance 15:19
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 26 Society 15:19
Sale of gold, silver in Azerbaijan may become tax-free Economy 15:07
Azerbaijan Airlines increases flights number on Baku-Nakhchivan route Transport 15:04
Access Bank eyes creating bank branches in Azerbaijani lands liberated from occupation Finance 14:50
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan discloses revenues from 2020 agricultural export Business 14:48
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's revenues from communication services rise ICT 14:43
President Aliyev receives French Minister of State attached to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (PHOTO) Politics 14:38
Uzbekistan’s largest flow of tourists falls on Kyrgyzstan Tourism 14:34
Georgia sees increase in Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products Business 14:34
Armenian Armed Forces blew up bridges, destroyed roads retreating during second Karabakh War Society 14:34
Gold price increases in Azerbaijan Finance 14:34
Scientist of UNEC elected expert on world's second largest online economic platform Society 14:32
Iran wants establishment of six-party cooperation union – Zarif Politics 14:30
Kazakhstan's Altynalmas gold processing company introduces digital technologies to boost output Business 14:29
Volume of shrimp grown in Iran announced Business 14:26
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases lending to local entrepreneurs in 2020 Finance 14:26
Project on high grade cement production to be launched in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region Uzbekistan 14:22
President Aliyev receives Rashad Nabiyev in video format on his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (PHOTO) Politics 14:15
Iran claims its COVID-19 vaccine responds with 'good results, without side effects' Society 14:14
Iran looks to start strategic oil reservoirs Business 14:09
China central bank will back growth, watch debt risks Other News 14:03
OSCE Center in Ashgabat opens tender for architectural, engineering services Tenders 14:03
Georgia opens new COVID-19 clinic Georgia 13:58
Export Price Index up in Georgia Business 13:56
Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 13:55
Kazakhstan sets up priorities for energy sector dev't in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:45
Required volume of cotton harvesting in Turkmenistan announced Business 13:43
Iran CBI Governor to visit Oman Politics 13:39
German exporters more upbeat, sentiment hits highest since October Europe 13:36
Azerbaijan's real estate market recovering after softened quarantine - expert Society 13:35
Iran's exports shrink Business 13:35
Iran reveals details of its imports Business 13:34
Azerbaijan continues demining of its liberated territories - MoD Society 13:33
Germany backs EU export restrictions on vaccine after supply cuts Europe 13:33
Uzbek agro-industrial agency announces tender for well construction Tenders 13:31
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Azercosmos dismissed Politics 13:28
Azerbaijan appoints new minister of transport, communications and high technologies Politics 13:28
Azerbaijani president signs decree to dismiss minister of transport, communications Politics 13:27
Georgia reports 1,006 new cases of coronavirus on Jan. 26 Georgia 13:12
Azerbaijan restricts import of poultry products from several countries Society 13:10
Iran boosts exports of fishery products Business 13:07
Kazakhstan introducing new technologies to develop energy sector Oil&Gas 13:04
New well opened at gas condensate field in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region Oil&Gas 12:54
Uzbekneftegaz expands production capacity of Shurtan gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 12:54
Turkmenistan developing electronic platform for textile industry Business 12:53
Number of killed soldiers given to Armenian side by Azerbaijan disclosed Politics 12:53
Iran unveils data of exports and imports via Bushehr port Transport 12:52
Turkish investments in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to favor opening new jobs - expert Economy 12:52
Exports through Iran's Isfahan Province decreases Business 12:52
French MFA's Secretary of State visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:25
Geostat reveals volume of inflation rate in Georgia Business 12:20
Dostlug project is precedent for potential interconnections in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 12:19
Kazakhstan prepares 4-year national development plan Kazakhstan 12:19
Turkmenistan preparing program for dev’t of digital economy for coming years ICT 12:18
Prices for Azerbaijani oil revealed Finance 12:18
Georgia’s economy to continue to shrink in first quarter of 2021 - ISET-PI Finance 12:11
Uzbekistan, Japan talk about strengthening multifaceted partnership Uzbekistan 12:09
SOCAR names measures to adapt to COVID-19 challenges Oil&Gas 11:56
Azerbaijan shows footage from Karkhulu village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:53
UK jobless rate rises to highest since 2016 Europe 11:31
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Belgium despite COVID-related restrictions Business 11:25
Kazakhstan sees decrease in trade with EU countries amid COVID-19 Business 11:25
Inflation rate increasing in Iran Finance 11:23
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.26 Finance 11:23
Ukrainian company to repair gas generator engines at Uzbekneftegaz JSC Oil&Gas 11:08
Azerbaijan exporting ecoproducts to Qatar Business 11:08
SOCAR talks on prospects for engagement in liberated lands Oil&Gas 10:59
Saudi Arabia agrees on further steps to modernize national electric power system of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:58
All news