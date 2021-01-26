All tobacco products may be included in list of excisable goods in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

It is proposed to add all tobacco products to the list of excisable goods in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan. 26.

In this regard, an amendment is planned to be made to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the proposed amendment, it is planned to increase the rates of excise taxes on both the production and import of tobacco products, as well as the inclusion of pipe tobacco, tobacco and tobacco products intended for smoking, chewing, absorption, sniffing, all types of hookahs into the list of excisable goods.