More Azerbaijani firefighters, rescuers leave for Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1
Trend:
Another group of firefighters and rescuers of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations left for fraternal Turkey on July 31 evening in accordance with the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to extinguish forest fires and prevent their spread to a wider territory, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The group is currently moving towards Turkey through neighboring Georgia.
