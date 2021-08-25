Azerbaijan confirms 3,794 COVID-19 cases, 2,216 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,794 new COVID-19 cases, 2,216 patients have recovered, and 33 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.25 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 401,828 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 350,670 of them have recovered, and 5,403 people have died. Currently, 45,755 people are under treatment in special hospitals.