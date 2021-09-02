COVID passports issued abroad valid in Azerbaijan - Cabinet of Ministers
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2
Trend:
The citizens of several countries and citizens of other countries permanently residing in these countries, as well as stateless people with COVID passports, can enter Azerbaijan and leave Azerbaijan by plane in accordance with the resolution of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers dated May 26, 2021 # 151, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Sept. 2.
These people can use the services which are rendered in closed catering facilities, hotels, big shopping centers, and other facilities in which a COVID passport is required.
A COVID passport issued abroad is considered valid on the Azerbaijani territory.
