Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku holds ceremony commemorating Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku held a ceremony of commemoration of the 2020 Second Karabakh War martyrs on September 27, Trend reports.

The service in memory of the martyrs was led by Archpriest Leonid Miltykh.

According to a spokesperson for the Baku and Azerbaijan dioceses of the Russian Orthodox Church Konstantin Pominov, all servicemen of the Azerbaijani army, regardless of nationality and faith, fought to the last drop of blood, defending their native land.

The memory of the martyrs and heroes of the Second Karabakh War will live forever, Pominov stressed.

He also said that everything necessary for Azerbaijan is being done in order to create an atmosphere of friendship and good-neighborhood between representatives of all nationalities and religions.

On September 27 last year, the 44-day Second Karabakh War began, as a result of which the glorious Azerbaijani army under the command of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev liberated Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation.

In connection with the anniversary of this historic event, activities are held throughout Azerbaijan in memory of the martyrs who heroically died in the struggle to restore the territorial integrity of the country.

Besides, the memory of civilians who became victims of Armenian aggression is also honored in Azerbaijan.