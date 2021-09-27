Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku holds ceremony commemorating Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO)

Society 27 September 2021 12:25 (UTC+04:00)
Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku holds ceremony commemorating Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku held a ceremony of commemoration of the 2020 Second Karabakh War martyrs on September 27, Trend reports.

The service in memory of the martyrs was led by Archpriest Leonid Miltykh.

According to a spokesperson for the Baku and Azerbaijan dioceses of the Russian Orthodox Church Konstantin Pominov, all servicemen of the Azerbaijani army, regardless of nationality and faith, fought to the last drop of blood, defending their native land.

The memory of the martyrs and heroes of the Second Karabakh War will live forever, Pominov stressed.

He also said that everything necessary for Azerbaijan is being done in order to create an atmosphere of friendship and good-neighborhood between representatives of all nationalities and religions.

On September 27 last year, the 44-day Second Karabakh War began, as a result of which the glorious Azerbaijani army under the command of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev liberated Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation.

In connection with the anniversary of this historic event, activities are held throughout Azerbaijan in memory of the martyrs who heroically died in the struggle to restore the territorial integrity of the country.

Besides, the memory of civilians who became victims of Armenian aggression is also honored in Azerbaijan.

Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku holds ceremony commemorating Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku holds ceremony commemorating Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku holds ceremony commemorating Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku holds ceremony commemorating Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku holds ceremony commemorating Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku holds ceremony commemorating Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran
Iran sends 2nd consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: media
Iran sends 2nd consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: media
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 26
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 26
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan commemorates Karabakh War martyrs with minute of silence Politics 13:07
Iran records increase in imports Business 12:58
Iran sees increase in exports – IRICA Business 12:47
Memory of Azerbaijani martyrs honored during meeting of Turkic-speaking states' FMs Politics 12:42
EAM Jaishankar flies to Mexico after round of bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines Other News 12:40
September 27, 2020 turning point in Azerbaijan's history - FM Politics 12:34
Goldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens US 12:32
Aldi to invest $1.8 billion to accelerate growth in Britain Europe 12:30
Historical address of President Ilham Aliyev to Azerbaijani people broadcasted in Shusha (VIDEO) Society 12:26
Fall issue of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues Journal released Society 12:25
Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku holds ceremony commemorating Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO) Society 12:25
Albano-Udi Christian community honors memory of martyrs in Khudavang monastery in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Society 12:18
Azerbaijani people paying tribute to memory of martyrs (PHOTO) Society 12:14
US ambassador pays respects to Azerbaijani martyrs of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO) Politics 12:10
Azerbaijan holds minute of silence on occasion of Remembrance Day (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:01
India likely to push for strict origin norms in UAE FTA talks Other News 11:50
Ceremony honoring memory of martyrs held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:32
Azerbaijan's State Security Service shares video dedicated to Remembrance Day Society 11:30
Turkmenistan, Russian St. Petersburg plan to open trading houses Business 11:24
Baku Tazapir Mosque hosting ceremony dedicated to Day of Remembrance Society 11:23
Foundation of Patriotic War Memorial Complex, Museum of Victory will be laid today - Azerbaijani president Politics 11:22
We forced the enemy to kneel before us and sign act of capitulation - President Aliyev Politics 11:21
Address of Azerbaijani president to people on Remembrance Day broadcast in front of Juma Mosque in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 11:19
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage dedicated to Remembrance Day Politics 11:11
Turkish ambassador tweets about Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan Politics 11:09
During war, we all lived by one motto – we will go forward in face of death - President Aliyev Politics 11:08
Russia, Uzbekistan to launch Agroexpress project to accelerate transport agricultural products Business 11:07
We will forever keep our martyrs in our hearts - Azerbaijani president Politics 10:58
Azerbaijani ombudsperson issues statement on anniversary of Second Karabakh War beginning Politics 10:56
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 27 Uzbekistan 10:55
Auto insurance remains second-largest segment in Georgia - State Insurance Supervision Service Finance 10:54
Azerbaijan's mosques, churches, synagogues mark Day of Remembrance (PHOTO) Society 10:54
Transit of goods via Iran's land borders increase Transport 10:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:48
Turkey shares data on petrochemicals shipments via local ports for 8M2021 Turkey 10:48
Iran to develop international relations - President Raisi Business 10:42
Glorious 44 days leading to Great Victory of Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 10:32
Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia, which are rampant in Armenia, reached level of mental illness - President Aliyev Politics 10:30
There was not single day in 44 days on which we would take a step back - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:25
Second Karabakh war is our glorious history - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:24
Iran shares data on buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange Business 10:21
If someone wants to resurrect dead entity called “Nagorno-Karabakh”, let them resurrect it in their own territory - President of Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 10:20
Armenian fascism been destroyed, but its manifestations visible - Azerbaijani president Politics 10:18
Iran's CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:17
Azerbaijani Army won complete victory in the second Karabakh war - President Aliyev Politics 10:17
Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on occasion of Remembrance Day (VIDEO) Politics 10:00
Karabakh to become region of prosperous development - ETIC Politics 09:56
Azerbaijan to suspend traffic flow to mark Remembrance Day Society 09:46
Hungary plans to launch flights to Uzbekistan - ministry Transport 09:45
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran soars Business 09:33
Iran’s Mashhad TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 09:33
Iran’s exports via Bilasuvar border checkpoint up Business 09:31
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 09:29
Azerbaijan's successful political course is basis of Victory in Patriotic War - MP Politics 09:29
Georgia increases export of fruit and vegetable juices Business 09:25
Competent state administration - main factor in Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - former FM Politics 09:25
Oil gains for fifth day amid supply constraints Oil&Gas 09:24
Number of mines launched in Iran declines Business 09:11
KOICA Office in Azerbaijan announces a tender Tenders 09:00
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on occasion of Remembrance Day Politics 08:32
1,878 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:24
Azerbaijan is key geopolitical player on int'l arena, which was also achieved by victory in Second Karabakh War, Russian military expert says Politics 08:00
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I express my gratitude to the parents who raised brave sons, whose names are engraved in the history of the Azerbaijani state (PHOTO) Politics 07:57
German center-left SPD beats conservative union CDU/CSU in general election: provisional results Europe 07:35
Pfizer CEO believes world could return to normal in a year after pandemic Other News 07:08
COVID-19 pandemic cut life expectancy by most since World War Two –study Other News 06:30
Four people killed in car accident in Russia Russia 05:58
PACE autumn session opens in Strasbourg Europe 05:21
Canada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties Other News 04:44
Israel reports 2,616 new COVID-19 cases Israel 04:07
EU says U.S. trade, tech council to boost its clout, set rules for 21st century Europe 03:25
Israel receives 3 new F-35 stealth jets Israel 02:56
UK records another 32,417 coronavirus cases Europe 02:21
Pfizer CEO: COVID-19 vaccine data for kids will be submitted to FDA in ‘days’ US 01:48
U.S. administers 390.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 01:10
Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade up 31 pct in H1 2021 Arab World 00:34
44 days before Victory: Azerbaijan remembering victims of Armenian aggression Politics 00:05
Georgia unveils data on exported cheese Business 26 September 23:40
SDP's candidate for Chancellor says Germans want change Europe 26 September 23:32
Inclusive Afghan govt critical for Kabul airport deal, Erdogan says Turkey 26 September 23:04
New York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers US 26 September 22:39
Iran fails to fully honour agreement on monitoring equipment, IAEA says Nuclear Program 26 September 22:14
Hamilton wins epic Russian GP after Norris spins in rain Other News 26 September 21:38
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on occasion of Remembrance Day (PHOTO) Politics 26 September 21:18
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 26 September 21:05
Kazakhstan's export volumes to Ireland plummet amid COVID-19 Business 26 September 21:04
Azerbaijan judo team wins second gold medal at Grand Prix in Zagreb Society 26 September 21:04
German conservatives, Social Democrats tied in vote to decide Merkel successor Europe 26 September 20:43
Iran Tea Organization unveils volume of tea harvesting Business 26 September 20:11
Azerbaijani soldiers showed great bravery, skill and commitment during second Karabakh war – Bryza Politics 26 September 20:00
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 28 Oil&Gas 26 September 19:32
Azerbaijani Air Force fighter performs another demonstration flight at Technofest-2021 (PHOTO) Society 26 September 19:31
Georgia's vaccination rate should rev up, NCDC Head says Georgia 26 September 18:58
Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage -sources Other News 26 September 18:48
Iran sends 2nd consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: media Iran 26 September 18:40
Iran shares data on generation of Yazd TPP Oil&Gas 26 September 18:21
Victory in second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history - Turkish president's adviser (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 September 18:00
Azerbaijan names number of vaccinated citizens Society 26 September 17:26
History written by victorious Azerbaijani Army is solid foundation for further dev't - Turkic Council SecGen Politics 26 September 17:08
Azerbaijan confirms 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, 2,680 recoveries Society 26 September 16:58
All news