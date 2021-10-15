Brand new iPhone 13 smartphones with 50GB free internet now available at Azercell Exclusive shops!

Society 15 October 2021 10:37 (UTC+04:00)
As it was announced earlier, an exclusive telecom partner of Apple Inc. in Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” starting right from October, 15 makes it possible to order a brand new iPhone devices. The long awaited Apple smartphones iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini are now available at Azercell Exclusive shops. Delighting iPhone lovers, Azercell is pleased to provide an opportunity to experience the incredible speed of internet through Apple's next-generation devices with the highest quality 4G network in the country. The leading mobile operator presents 3-month subscription to 50GB internet pack to customers purchasing iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini.

We would like to remind that all subscribers were able to make a preorder starting from October, 8 and discover unlimitedly spectacular possibilities of new iPhone devices.

Bringing together the cutting-edge technology with user-friendly access, the latest iPhone models feature Super Retina XDR Displays, improved battery life thanks to larger batteries, more efficient A15 chip and faster charging system.

For more information, please head to:

https://www.azercell.com

