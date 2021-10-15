Azerbaijan confirms 1,850 more COVID-19 cases, 735 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 735 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 498,630 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 476,964 of them have recovered, and 6,734 people have died. Currently, 14,932 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,346 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,000,973 tests have been conducted so far.
