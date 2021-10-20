“Azercell volunteers” brought joy to thousands of families over the past year

Society 20 October 2021 17:27 (UTC+04:00)
The families of martyrs and veterans are in constant attention and care of volunteers

We have left behind 9 months of the proudest year in the history of modern Azerbaijan. At the beginning of this year, the just war waged by our armed forces against the occupier became the embodiment of the unity of the nation and the army. Our people united like a fist, mobilized all their forces for the glorious victory to support our brave soldiers.

The "Azercell Volunteers" charity organization demonstrated an active involvement during this period when each citizen acted as a true patriot. This organization, consisting of Azercell employees, attached special care both to the war veterans and to the families facing the hardships of the war."Azercell Volunteers" eagerly delivered necessary daily products to most of the areas where our tricolor flag was placed after a break of about 30 years. The aid collected by the company's employees was sent to more than 1,200 soldiers in the battle zone in Jabrayil, Shusha, Zangilan, Gubadli, Fizuli, and Lachin.

Last year, on the eve of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, "Azercell Volunteers" brought real holiday joy to the children of our heroes killed in the Patriotic War, as well as our veterans. Before the holiday, the list of gifts wished by children affected by the Armenian provocations in Ganja and Barda, as well as residents of "SOS Children's Villages Azerbaijan" was released on social networks. As a result, with the help of volunteers and friends who support them through social media, more than 500 children across the country were given the gifts they dreamed of.

"Azercell Volunteers" also presented gifts to 100 children on June 1 - International Children's Day.

Along with children, "Azercell Volunteers" also showed due care for the families of martyrs and veterans of the Second Patriotic War. As part of the campaign in all regions of Azerbaijan, volunteers presented a gift of daily food products and a coupon worth 50 AZN to the families of 300 heroes on the Novruz holiday. Thanks to "Azercell Volunteers", about 200 martyrs and veterans, as well as low-income families received holiday gifts during the holy Ramadan and Eid al-Adha.

At the same time, the volunteers supported our compatriots suffering from the damage caused to the civilian population and civil infrastructure of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces. They visited 130 families in Ganja and Barda and presented food products.

"Azercell Volunteers" also demonstrated exemplary activities in the strict quarantine regime applied during the coronavirus pandemic. They visited 400 families in the capital and regions and assisted in the delivery of various food packages to the elderly, low-income families, and people with disabilities living alone.

As part of its charity mission, "Azercell Volunteers" regularly provides material and moral support to low-income families. The problems of more than 20 families are constantly in the focus of the organization. Some families receive financial assistance, while others receive support to improve their living conditions and pay for health problems.

With such activities, "Azercell Volunteers" makes an invaluable contribution to the development of charity traditions and strengthening the principles of solidarity in our country. It should be noted that the organization officially operating since 2004, supported thousands of people in need of special care. "Azercell Volunteers" finds it important to help our low-income citizens, families of martyrs and veterans, as well as orphans and children deprived of parental care, to guide them to future success. Our employees, who are committed to their social responsibilities, will continue this approach in the future. "Azercell Volunteers" expresses its gratitude to the partner companies and social network followers who join and participate in their charity events.

