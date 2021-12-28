Azerbaijan does not discuss issue related to opening of its land borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

The issue related to the opening of Azerbaijan’s land borders is not being discussed, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

“Presently, citizens can enter the country through the land borders only with a special permission from the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers,” Movsumov said.

Will be updated