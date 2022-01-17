Azerbaijan increases monthly salaries of senior sports scouts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
The changes have been made to the decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers "On setting the monthly salaries of senior specialists in the field of selection of athletes", Trend reports on Jan. 17.
The corresponding decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
According to the decision, the monthly salary of the senior specialists selecting athletes has been increased from 890 manat ($523) to 1,070 manat ($629).
