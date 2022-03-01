Some Azerbaijani citizens enter Hungary from Ukraine - State Committee on Work with Diaspora

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

Some 21 Azerbaijani citizens entered the territory of Hungary from Ukraine through border checkpoints over the past two days, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The statement noted according to Head of Azerbaijan House in Hungary Ibrahim Safarli, our compatriots were brought to Budapest from the Hungarian border cities. They were accommodated in Azerbaijan House, in the homes of our compatriots in the Hungarian capital, as well as in hotels in Budapest.

Representatives of diaspora organizations maintain constant contact with them.

At the border checkpoints, a duty-free 15-day visa has been issued for Azerbaijani citizens who are to be delivered to their homeland in the coming days. Azerbaijanis capable of moving from Ukraine to Poland and Hungary can stay at Azerbaijan Houses operating in these countries, said the committee.

Azerbaijan House in Poland can be contacted by phone at +48 732 858 585, and House of Azerbaijan in Hungary - by phone at +994 50 662 19 89.

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, together with the relevant state bodies, continues to work on the evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine to their homeland.