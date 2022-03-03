Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia appeals to citizens evacuated from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Embassy of Azerbaijan Republic in Georgia's Tbilisi and the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Batumi appealed to Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine due to the ongoing military action, and wishing to return to their homeland through Georgia, Trend reports.

The appeal noted that Azerbaijani citizens leaving Ukraine and intending to return to their homeland through the territory of Georgia should inform the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tbilisi and the Consulate General in Batumi about this.

“We bring to the attention of our compatriots that direct flights Warsaw-Tbilisi from Poland to Georgia operate daily for a week, as well as Warsaw-Kutaisi – on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and Gdansk-Kutaisi – on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Citizens can contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia by phone: +995 32 224 30 04, WhatsApp: +995 511 14 00 01; +995 577 35 29 99, as well as by e-mail address at [email protected]. The Consulate General in Batumi can be contacted by phone: +995 42 227 16 44, WhatsApp: +995 555 47 55 33, as well as by e-mail at [email protected], the appeal said.