Azerbaijan records rapid increase in COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. COVID-19 cases have increased by 48 percent in Azerbaijan over the past week, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, and the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

“Despite the global efforts to fight the COVID-19, the pandemic has not yet been fully defeated," said the statement.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen by nearly 20 percent over the past week. The COVID-19 response measures taken in Azerbaijan, as well as the active involvement of the population in the vaccination process, resulted in stable epidemic situation over the past few months.

Moreover, Azerbaijan has the needed material and technical base, medicines, and sufficient beds within the framework of efforts in battle against coronavirus.

Most people infected with the virus experience mild illness, while some of them (over 65 years of age and with comorbidities) develop a severe form of COVID-19. Citizens at risk should strictly observe personal hygiene practices and contact local doctors in case of the disease symptoms.

Health structures urge citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a second dose or a booster dose of the vaccine.