Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Some 2,117 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 513 citizens, the second dose to 206 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,213 citizens. Some 185 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,785,739 vaccine doses were administered, 5,360,446 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,736 people – the second dose, 3,318,716 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,841 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.