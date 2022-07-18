Azerbaijan continues to put repatriated citizens from Syria, Iraq through social rehabilitation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The State Agency for Public Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan keeps conducting activities for the social reintegration and rehabilitation of persons repatriated from Iraq and Syria, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, ten more repatriated children and two mothers brought to Azerbaijan from Syria and Iraq have passed a detailed social work assessment and a social rehabilitation plan has been prepared for them.

Psychological testing was conducted for each person, assessing the severity of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. Rehabilitation work with repatriated persons and their family members is underway, which is of particular importance for psychosocial support.

Some 105 repatriates were involved in social rehabilitation and reintegration in the first half of 2022. Currently, Azerbaijan is working with a total of 378 repatriates in 146 families, the ministry said.